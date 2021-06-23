Wunderlin, Cory Jon

MADISON - Cory Jon Wunderlin, age 47, of Madison, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison. A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the ROCK CHURCH CEMETERY in rural Livingston, Wis. Remember to bring a lawn chair if desired or needed. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.