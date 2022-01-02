Hanevold, Craig A.

MADISON - Craig A. Hanevold, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Blackhawk Senior Living. He was born on Nov. 23, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the son of Walter and Shirley Hanevold.

Craig had a beautiful singing voice and loved music, and he passed that love on to his daughters. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting and was an avid Packers fan. Craig had been through many difficult challenges in life, but he never gave up. He loved his family and lit up any time he spoke about his grandkids.

Craig is survived by his three daughters, Deb (Bruce) Sumter, April Hanevold, and Natalie Rawls; grandchildren, Morgan, Jackson, Piper, Liam, Finn, Sawyer and Violet; three brothers, John and David Hanevold and Brian Frydenlund; sister, Joyce (Jon) Valdez; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Faye Haight, who died too soon and whom he talked about meeting again in heaven one day; two sisters, Sherry Moeller and Robin Frydenlund; his parents, Walter and Shirley; and his birth mother, Dolores Frydenlund.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Burial will be at Burke Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Blackhawk for the wonderful care and support given to Craig.

