Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia "Cindy" Wegner
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
James Madison Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Wegner, Cynthia Ann "Cindy"

MADISON - Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Wegner, age 69, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wis., after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born the daughter of Allan and Mary (Matthews) Wegner on May 22, 1952.

Cindy graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1970. She was a Madisonian her entire life and was employed by ASTD, the State of Wisconsin, and Wilson Street Grill. Cindy enjoyed creating all forms of art-from painting to pottery-and many of her projects grace the homes of her friends and family. For many years, Cindy received support services through the Options in Community Living Program. She also took part in programs offered by VSA and the Yahara house. She also served on the board of directors for ARC of Dane County. Cindy was a huge fan of Elvis Presley, and her favorite trip was to Graceland. Sports were a big part of her life, and she enjoyed following the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers.

Cindy will be remembered for her generous heart and feistiness. She always looked forward to family gatherings, and she was an incredibly devoted sister, aunt, and friend to many people.

Cindy is survived by her loving sisters, Jane (Mark) Hamel and Julie (Dale English) Shepherd; nieces, Heather (Alex) Aimetti and Jaclyn Shepherd; great-nieces, Naomi and Kaia Hamel and Anna Aimetti; and nephews, Joel (Ashli) Hamel and Benjamin (Liesl) Shepherd.

A service to honor her life and memories will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, June 28, at 11:30 a.m. The visitation and greeting will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a memorial service and luncheon following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in honor of Cindy be made to Options In Community Living and Agrace Hospice.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jun
28
Service
11:30a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results