Wegner, Cynthia Ann "Cindy"

MADISON - Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Wegner, age 69, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wis., after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born the daughter of Allan and Mary (Matthews) Wegner on May 22, 1952.

Cindy graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1970. She was a Madisonian her entire life and was employed by ASTD, the State of Wisconsin, and Wilson Street Grill. Cindy enjoyed creating all forms of art-from painting to pottery-and many of her projects grace the homes of her friends and family. For many years, Cindy received support services through the Options in Community Living Program. She also took part in programs offered by VSA and the Yahara house. She also served on the board of directors for ARC of Dane County. Cindy was a huge fan of Elvis Presley, and her favorite trip was to Graceland. Sports were a big part of her life, and she enjoyed following the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers.

Cindy will be remembered for her generous heart and feistiness. She always looked forward to family gatherings, and she was an incredibly devoted sister, aunt, and friend to many people.

Cindy is survived by her loving sisters, Jane (Mark) Hamel and Julie (Dale English) Shepherd; nieces, Heather (Alex) Aimetti and Jaclyn Shepherd; great-nieces, Naomi and Kaia Hamel and Anna Aimetti; and nephews, Joel (Ashli) Hamel and Benjamin (Liesl) Shepherd.

A service to honor her life and memories will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, June 28, at 11:30 a.m. The visitation and greeting will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a memorial service and luncheon following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in honor of Cindy be made to Options In Community Living and Agrace Hospice.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434