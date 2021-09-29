Moyer, Dr. D. David

MADISON - Dr. D. David Moyer, age 84, of Madison, died at Meriter on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Born April 3, 1937, in Columbia, Mo., the son of the late Daris Daniel Moyer and Mary Elizabeth Cooper Moyer, David graduated from Prospect High School and went on to earn his B.S. and M.S. from The Ohio State University and Ph.D. from The University of Wisconsin-Madison. He had a long and varied career working with various state and federal agencies.

On July 31, 1960, he married Marian E. Wildey.

Survivors include his wife, Marian; his sister, Maryann (Bob) Agnew; his children, Pamela Warriner, David Daniel (Diane) Moyer, and Lisa (Dale) Le Duc; his grandchildren, Cathleen (Dave) Heath, Colton Warriner, Annelle Moyer, Daniel Moyer, Emma Le Duc, and Caleb Moyer; his great-grandchildren, Phillip and Theodore Heath; and many loved extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Tom and Helen Wildey; his sister, Janet (Charles) English; brothers-in-law, Carl and Thomas Wildey; sister-in-law, Lois Ireton; and son-in-law, George Warriner.

We are celebrating his arrival in heaven; please join us on Saturday, Oct. 2 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Boulevard in Madison. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m.

