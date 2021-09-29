Menu
D. David Moyer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Moyer, Dr. D. David

MADISON - Dr. D. David Moyer, age 84, of Madison, died at Meriter on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Born April 3, 1937, in Columbia, Mo., the son of the late Daris Daniel Moyer and Mary Elizabeth Cooper Moyer, David graduated from Prospect High School and went on to earn his B.S. and M.S. from The Ohio State University and Ph.D. from The University of Wisconsin-Madison. He had a long and varied career working with various state and federal agencies.

On July 31, 1960, he married Marian E. Wildey.

Survivors include his wife, Marian; his sister, Maryann (Bob) Agnew; his children, Pamela Warriner, David Daniel (Diane) Moyer, and Lisa (Dale) Le Duc; his grandchildren, Cathleen (Dave) Heath, Colton Warriner, Annelle Moyer, Daniel Moyer, Emma Le Duc, and Caleb Moyer; his great-grandchildren, Phillip and Theodore Heath; and many loved extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Tom and Helen Wildey; his sister, Janet (Charles) English; brothers-in-law, Carl and Thomas Wildey; sister-in-law, Lois Ireton; and son-in-law, George Warriner.

We are celebrating his arrival in heaven; please join us on Saturday, Oct. 2 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Boulevard in Madison. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
1701 McKenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
1701 McKenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
WI Land Information Assn
October 1, 2021
Sue and. Ben Niemann
September 29, 2021
The Warriner Family
September 29, 2021
David was always that humble, quiet expert that showed up for all the meetings, read all the papers, and provided the sage advice that got you through the tough spots. Our cadastral community is stronger, more knowledgeable, and in a better place because of David. On a personal loss level, I will always remember the time spent at UW Madison experimenting with new technology or looking modernizing old records. It was David´s counsel that got me through the final revisions of my dissertation, and it was his faithful guidance that lifted me through many of life´s challenges. We visited regularly through Bill´s last months and the weeks and months after his passing. Go with God in peace my friend. Your work here is complete.
Nancy von Meyer
Work
September 29, 2021
So sorry to learn of David's passing. He was always so supporting of WisDOT's Technical Services office and our attempts at providing Land Information data and concept knowledge to the public. I often turned to him for his expertise and willingness to help out as he could as a friend. He will be missed.
John Haverberg
Work
September 29, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering D. David today and always. He was always helpful and had a great smile. He always made my work day brighter when I would see him and his smile.
Cindy McCallum
Work
September 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 29, 2021
