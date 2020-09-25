Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dagmar Slinde

Slinde, Dagmar N.

MADISON / LAKE DELTON - Dagmar N. Slinde, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born on Aug. 22, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of O. Melvin and Anna (Wills) Nelson.

Dagmar graduated from West High School in 1947. On July 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Russell K. Slinde. Dagmar is survived by her son, Russell (Rosanne) Slinde; sister, Leonette Sprecher; brother, Thomas Nelson; sister-in-law, Fran Nelson; and brother-in-law, Lenny Albasi.

An outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.