Dale Beckett
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Beckett, Dale L.

MADISON - Dale Lawrence Beckett, age 74, of Madison, Wis., passed away on March 25, 2021, from a brief illness with a very aggressive cancer. He was born in Madison on Oct. 2, 1946, to parents Ralph Beckett and Dorothy (Emery) Beckett.

Dale was a true Madisonian. He went to Central High School. After his tour in the U.S. Navy, he came back to Madison to work at Wisconsin Bell until taking early retirement so he could fish the Madison lakes for blue gill, perch and walleye. He was a huge Wisconsin Badgers hockey fan, loved cooking fish fries for family and friends, and was devoted to his family.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Donna (McCarthy); and his children, Sarah Beckett (Eric Hutchinson), Tom McCarthy, Brad Beckett, Carey McCarthy (Ron Kubalanza), and Jocelyn Courtney (Wesley Courtney). Family also includes brothers, Ross Beckett, Lane Beckett and Alta Beckett; and grandchildren, Taylor Beckett, Evan Courtney and Sloan Kubalanza.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made in his name to Clean Lakes Alliance.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
The Orrills down under are thinking of you at this difficult time. Stay safe. With much love from the antipodes.
Jeff and Desley Orrill
Family
September 17, 2021
Sarah, I am so sorry to hear about Dale. We haven´t been in touch for years and I regret that we haven´t. My sister told me about it but I had no way of contacting you or Donna. Please let her know too . We have many wonderful childhood memories of all of us gathering at Grandma Emery´s house for every big holiday. It´s a shame that we didn´t keep in touch. Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. We are currently in Greece where we live for half the year. Would love to keep in touch with you and Donna if possible. Sharon
Sharon Emery Mavridoglou
Family
September 16, 2021
Growing up with my oldest brother Dale was the best times ever. I'm gonna miss the friendship and brother hood we shared together. I especially will miss the times we had at Gull lake. Never will forget the time Dale caught the fish I had caught. You will always be in my heat and thoughts. Love you big brother, Ross.
Ross Beckett
March 29, 2021
Dale was a wonderful friend. Never forgot to send us a birthday card or anniversary card. Our kids spent lots of time with his kids . He loved to spend time at our cabin.
Liz Rumpza
March 27, 2021
Dear Donna, I am so sorry to hear of Dale's passing. I look back very fondly on those days long ago when I'd see you and Dale at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. You two would be playing mixed doubles directly after my court time ended. Dale would always greet me and my hitting partner with a genuine welcoming smile and a funny remark about the game we all loved. Please know that you and Dale are in my thoughts.
Kathleen Corbett Freimuth
March 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about the loss of Dale. He will be missed always enjoyed the our family spent with Dale family In Madison up at rock lake and at the college hockey tournament. Going miss him rest in peace.
Michael Rumpza
March 27, 2021
My dear brother and best friend,I really enjoyed all the good times we had together fishing and the fish fry and birthday and family get together at your house.Also the occasional trips to Ho-Chunk in the Dells on the way to Bill's cabin.You were also a good teacher to me.I love you,Give Mom and Dad hugs and kisses for me when you see them. Ps.Crystal says thank you for being so kind to her in the short time you knew her.That you wil be truly missed and It's an honor to be apart of your family.
Lanet to of your fami
March 26, 2021
Such sad news. Our condolences to all the family.
Jeff and Desley Orrill
March 26, 2021
Hard to believe my best friend of over 50 years is gone. His legacy will go on for a long time. He was always ready to help anyone out who needed it. Our friendship goes back to being in the Phillipines in the Navy and continuing the rest of our lives. I will miss him and may he Rest In Peace.
Bill rumpza
March 26, 2021
Dale´s love of life and of his family, and his amazing Badger spirit made such an impression on us, though we only met him a few times. A special guy who will be missed by many. Will be keeping his family in our thoughts.
Katharyn and Michael May
March 26, 2021
What a great photo! A wonderful smile and on a boat.
Linda Baumann
March 26, 2021
We were always happy to see this friendly, kind and generous man at Rock Lake in Minnesota! We extend our sympathy to Donna and the family.
Bob Rumpza
March 26, 2021
A Beautiful Tribute to a Beautiful, kind, sincere, generous and Very Fun Friend! We will miss Dale and his Always present Smile!!! We will always cherish the many fish fries at your home with Great Friends!!!
Nancy & Peter Leonovicz
March 26, 2021
Ross and Lane sorry to hear about Dale. We had some fun days on Sunday´s. I learn how to play hockey from you all. A minister told me at mom´s passing; that when we come into this world crying and everyone is smiling ; when we leave every one is sad and crying and we are smiling and happy. People move on but love never does. Peace
Scott Wille
March 26, 2021
