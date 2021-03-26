Beckett, Dale L.

MADISON - Dale Lawrence Beckett, age 74, of Madison, Wis., passed away on March 25, 2021, from a brief illness with a very aggressive cancer. He was born in Madison on Oct. 2, 1946, to parents Ralph Beckett and Dorothy (Emery) Beckett.

Dale was a true Madisonian. He went to Central High School. After his tour in the U.S. Navy, he came back to Madison to work at Wisconsin Bell until taking early retirement so he could fish the Madison lakes for blue gill, perch and walleye. He was a huge Wisconsin Badgers hockey fan, loved cooking fish fries for family and friends, and was devoted to his family.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Donna (McCarthy); and his children, Sarah Beckett (Eric Hutchinson), Tom McCarthy, Brad Beckett, Carey McCarthy (Ron Kubalanza), and Jocelyn Courtney (Wesley Courtney). Family also includes brothers, Ross Beckett, Lane Beckett and Alta Beckett; and grandchildren, Taylor Beckett, Evan Courtney and Sloan Kubalanza.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made in his name to Clean Lakes Alliance.