BROOKLYN - Dale Terry Jelle, age 64, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born on Jan. 20, 1957, in Madison, Wis., to Orvin and Hannah (Mueller) Jelle. Dale was a 1975 graduate of Mount Horeb High School and married Heidi Loy on Aug. 1, 2020.

Dale was extremely hardworking. He grew up helping on the family dairy farm, which led to his strong work ethic throughout his life. He was a longtime employee of W.T. Rodgers/Newell Office Products and retired from Bell Laboratories in February of 2021. Dale's passion was working on his many old cars, he especially loved his '69 Chevy Nova. He was a generous man who was willing to help anyone. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it.

Dale is survived by his wife, Heidi; stepdaughter, Hailey (Garrett) Schmid; stepson, Reed Ruland; sister, Doreen (Kevin) Bodenmann; brother, Dennis (Lynne) Jelle; brother-in-law and good friend, Sean (Stacy) Loy; cousin and good friend, Larry Solberg; nephews, Jesse, Quentin and Cameron; nieces, Dana and Teagan; canine companions, Indy and Jack; and three adult children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Clara Jelle and Robert and Emma Mueller; uncles, Elmer Jelle, Walter, Robert "Bob" and Chris Mueller; aunt, Hazel Keehn; and mother-in-law, Diane Loy.

To honor Dale's wishes, there are no planned services at this time. Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and assistance. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

