Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Jelle
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mount Horeb High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Jelle, Dale Terry

BROOKLYN - Dale Terry Jelle, age 64, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born on Jan. 20, 1957, in Madison, Wis., to Orvin and Hannah (Mueller) Jelle. Dale was a 1975 graduate of Mount Horeb High School and married Heidi Loy on Aug. 1, 2020.

Dale was extremely hardworking. He grew up helping on the family dairy farm, which led to his strong work ethic throughout his life. He was a longtime employee of W.T. Rodgers/Newell Office Products and retired from Bell Laboratories in February of 2021. Dale's passion was working on his many old cars, he especially loved his '69 Chevy Nova. He was a generous man who was willing to help anyone. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it.

Dale is survived by his wife, Heidi; stepdaughter, Hailey (Garrett) Schmid; stepson, Reed Ruland; sister, Doreen (Kevin) Bodenmann; brother, Dennis (Lynne) Jelle; brother-in-law and good friend, Sean (Stacy) Loy; cousin and good friend, Larry Solberg; nephews, Jesse, Quentin and Cameron; nieces, Dana and Teagan; canine companions, Indy and Jack; and three adult children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Clara Jelle and Robert and Emma Mueller; uncles, Elmer Jelle, Walter, Robert "Bob" and Chris Mueller; aunt, Hazel Keehn; and mother-in-law, Diane Loy.

To honor Dale's wishes, there are no planned services at this time. Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and assistance. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss
BB Pulvermacher
Family
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results