Komplin, Dale G.

MADISON - Dale G. Komplin, age 51, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Dale was born Dec. 8, 1968, to Donald and Judith (Ruck) Komplin. He graduated from Madison West High School and went on to earn a degree from the UW-Madison in economics.

Dale enjoyed fishing, cooking, and watching Badgers and Packers games. He loved spending time with his children more than anything.

Dale is survived by his children, Mara Komplin and Shae Komplin; their mother, Erin Komplin; his father, Donald Komplin; his sister, Sue Schultz; and many other relatives and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Judith; and his brother-in-law, Dan Schultz.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services held. Donations can be made to Madison Area Children's Dyslexia Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703 or any Shriners Hospital.

Dale will be very missed.

