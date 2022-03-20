Dale C. Loomans

Aug. 7, 1938 - March 16, 2022

REEDSBURG - Dale C. Loomans, age 83, of Reedsburg, was called to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

He was born on August 7, 1938, in Portage, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Chapman) Loomans. Dale attended St. John's Lutheran School and Portage High School. He was a graduate of Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL, earning his BA degree in Education. During his internship, Dale helped found the charter school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Asheville, NC. He then taught at Holy Ghost Lutheran School in Niagara Falls, NY, and taught his last thirty-six years at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Reedsburg. Dale will be remembered for his love of music as a singer and director of choral music. He also sought to teach children to treasure the Holy Bible and follow its teachings.

On July 15, 1967, he was united in marriage to the former Eunice P. Tuschy.

Dale enjoyed the outdoors and appreciated accurate rifles, shot guns and the companionship of his hunting dogs. Summers were spent fishing blue gills and mentoring many children in the art of fishing. He was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Dale enjoyed country living including gardening, cutting wood and hosting the annual 4th of July celebration. He lived his life with an attitude of thanks for God's many blessings.

Survivors include his wife, Eunice; three children: Scott (Sandra) Loomans, of Sun Prairie, Ted (Susan) Loomans, of Billings, MT, and Wendy Loomans, and her husband, Tariq Janjua, of Inver Grove Heights, MN; five grandchildren: Genesis, Joelle, Josiah, Kamran and Zachary; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Noreen Burton; and four brothers: Keith, Lowell, Ned and Lynn.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Internment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10:00 AM on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran School would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.