Lundgren, Dale

SAUK PRAIRIE - On March 17, 2021, Dale Lundgren, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 64 after a long struggle with ALS. Dale was born to Howard and Lois Lundgren in Wisconsin and grew up on his family's dairy farm. Dale received his Bachelor of Science in construction management from University of Wisconsin-Stout. Shortly after, he travelled as far as Papua New Guinea for job experience and eventually settled in Marina del Rey, Calif. He became father to three girls soon after: Brittany in 1985, Brooke in 1987, and Brianna in 1988.

In 1987, he began his entrepreneurial journey and started Lundgren Management in his garage, and in 1989, moved to Valencia. He met Margaret in late 1994, who joined him at Lundgren Management, and they were married in 1995. Over the years, LM has grown to provide construction management services to schools and other entities in Santa Clarita and throughout Southern California. Dale was well-known and respected in the construction management industry. Professionally, he has always had time for anyone who needed it from him. When he spoke, we listened.

Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and is remembered by all for his integrity, kindness, calm demeanor and his passion for the outdoors. He loved fishing, whether it was on a lake in Canada with his brother, nephews and cousins, or on his boat in the Channel Islands, making lifelong memories with his family. Dale loved hunting for deer in Wisconsin and for elk in Colorado. Everyone who knew Dale knew of his unwavering support for the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Dale has been preceded in death by his father, Howard, and his sister, Shirlee. He's survived by his wife, Margaret Lundgren; daughters, Brittany Marker (Jon Marker), Brooke Lundgren, and Brianna Lee (Kyle Lee); four grandchildren, Hayden Marker, Emerson Marker, Olive Lundgren, and Piper Lee; his mother, Lois Lundgren; siblings, David Lundgren and Merilee Leitzke; and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces.

A private service for Dale will be held April 3 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Interment will follow at the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.