Dale "Putter" Malm
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Malm, Dale Marie "Putter"

WINDSOR - Dale Marie "Putter" Malm, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was born on Aug. 8, 1944, to Virgil and Margaret (Adams) Normington. Putter married Ronald Malm on Aug. 14, 1965, in Madison and was the mother of two children. The marriage ended in divorce almost 25 years later, but Putter then met the true love of her life, Harry G. Prosser, and was happily married on Sept. 14, 1996, in Friendship.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.