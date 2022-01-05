Malm, Dale Marie "Putter"

WINDSOR - Dale Marie "Putter" Malm, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was born on Aug. 8, 1944, to Virgil and Margaret (Adams) Normington. Putter married Ronald Malm on Aug. 14, 1965, in Madison and was the mother of two children. The marriage ended in divorce almost 25 years later, but Putter then met the true love of her life, Harry G. Prosser, and was happily married on Sept. 14, 1996, in Friendship.

