Dale Strub
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Strub, Dale Arthur

MADISON – Dale Arthur Strub, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Beaver Dam Health Care Center. On March 17, 1936, he was born in Belleville, Ill., to Arthur and Gertrude (Hoffman) Strub. Dale married his high school sweetheart, Judy Adrian. After high school, Dale attended The University of Missouri in Rolla, Mo. He received his master's degree at the University of Illinois.

The family moved to Madison in 1966, where Dale furthered his education at UW School of Structural Engineering. He later worked for Arnold & O'Sherdian, where he became president of the company. His favorite projects were Kohl Center and Monona Terrace.

Judy and Dale had three children, Doug (Beckie Hanson), Diane (Dave Drives), and David (Lisa Dockendorff). They are proud of their five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was an active member at Blackhawk Country Club while they were in Madison. They wintered in Lake Suzy, Fla., for 18 years, and Dale played his favorite game, golf.

Dale's family would like to thank the Beaver Dam Health Center and Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent care.

At Dale's request, no formal service will be held.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Judy, I was sadden to see that you lost Dale. He was such a wonderful man and neighbor! I can see his smile and chuckle. If you ever want company or to sit and and have lunch watching the lake, please call me or drop by!
jane Richard
March 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies! I was blessed and honored to be able to care for Dale, while in Beaver Dam! He quickly became one of my favorites! Thank you for sharing such an incredible man with us! He will be missed!
Samantha Helmer
March 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 7, 2021
