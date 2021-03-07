Strub, Dale Arthur

MADISON – Dale Arthur Strub, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Beaver Dam Health Care Center. On March 17, 1936, he was born in Belleville, Ill., to Arthur and Gertrude (Hoffman) Strub. Dale married his high school sweetheart, Judy Adrian. After high school, Dale attended The University of Missouri in Rolla, Mo. He received his master's degree at the University of Illinois.

The family moved to Madison in 1966, where Dale furthered his education at UW School of Structural Engineering. He later worked for Arnold & O'Sherdian, where he became president of the company. His favorite projects were Kohl Center and Monona Terrace.

Judy and Dale had three children, Doug (Beckie Hanson), Diane (Dave Drives), and David (Lisa Dockendorff). They are proud of their five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was an active member at Blackhawk Country Club while they were in Madison. They wintered in Lake Suzy, Fla., for 18 years, and Dale played his favorite game, golf.

Dale's family would like to thank the Beaver Dam Health Center and Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent care.

At Dale's request, no formal service will be held.

