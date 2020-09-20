Tierney, Dale Keith

MADISON – Dale Keith Tierney, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Dale was born to Chuck and Phyllis Olson Tierney on Sept. 3, 1956, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phyllis and the boys moved to Wisconsin in 1964, where Dale attended Monona and then graduated from LaFollette High School.

Dale went on to work for Kupfer Iron Works and then became a carpenter and drywaller. When Dale wasn't working, he was having fun with his friends going to concerts and other events. Dale loved to fish and was an excellent pool player.

Dale was a very loving and caring son to his mother when she became ill with diabetes.

Dale is survived by his brother, Bryan Tierney; uncle, Eldred Olson; aunt, Lori Droster; many cousins; nieces and nephews, Bryan Jr., Travis, Kayla, Hope and Aaron; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; cousins, Doug Droster, Steve Olson and Lorie Olson-Langer.

Dale will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Rest in peace with God the Father, and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A private service will be at a later time.

