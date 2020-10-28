Dannenberg, Dalia Devi (Seng)

MIDDLETON - Dalia Devi (Seng) Dannenberg, 45, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, with her parents and husband by her side, after her journey with cancer came to an end.

She was born in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to Kim and Naychy (Hak) Seng. Days after her birth, her family fled Cambodia and came to the U.S. as refugees as part of Operation New Arrivals. Soon thereafter, Dalia, her parents, and her large extended family settled in Minneapolis, Minn., with the help of Grace Lutheran Church and the Niehaus family. She graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1993.

Dalia made her way to the University of Wisconsin–Madison, graduating in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts – International Relations, East-Asian Studies. It was there she met her future husband, Alex Dannenberg. They married in 1999.

In 1998 Dalia began her professional surety career with Capitol Indemnity Corporation (now CapSpecialty of Middleton, Wis.) where she spent most of her 22 years in the industry. She held a variety of positions in surety underwriting; most recently she was the Regional Manager of Commercial Surety for the Midwest region.

Dalia had a joyful spirit, infectious laugh, and a magnetic personality. She was vibrant, hilarious, smart, confident, generous, witty, bold, and above all else, kind. She was a beautiful soul who gave the best hugs, always had room for everyone, and made every one of her friends feel she was their best friend.

She put an entire life of living into her far too short 45 years here. She loved to experience life and travel, often being the travel coordinator for group trips with family and friends. Some of Dalia's favorite places were Hawaii, Jackson Hole, Wyo., Seattle, Costa Rica, Mexico, Napa, London, and cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Dalia is survived by her husband, Alex; their son, Aaron; her parents, Kim and Naychy Seng; her brothers, David (Julie) Chen and Andrew Seng; her grandmother, Heang Kuoch; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donations can be made to the University of Wisconsin Foundation "More for Stage IV Fund": https://secure.supportuw.org/give/.

This fund specifically targets Stage Four metastatic breast cancer research.

A celebration of Dalia's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can get together, eat, drink, laugh, smile, cry, hug and love safely.

