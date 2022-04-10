Daniel Dudovick

April 23, 1948 - March 30, 2022

MADISON - The spirit of a very good man was freed from his body when Dan Dudovick died peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care in the early morning of March 30, 2022. Dan faced his death as he lived his life - with equanimity, courage, and grace, supported by his devoted wife, Ellen Langrehr, his loving family, and steadfast friends.

Dan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ellen Langrehr; brother, Gary Dudovick; sister, Debra Keller; nieces: Elizabeth Dudovick (Zoran Vasiljevic) and Kitty Dudovick; and nephews: Daniel Keller and Matthew Keller (Emily). He will also be missed by his beloved golden retrievers, Ben and Violet. Among his loved ones who passed away before he did are his parents, Margaret and Frank Dudovick; his sister-in-law Ellen Welch; and brother-in-law Patrick Keller.

The family offers heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Dennis Maki and Dr. John Rice for their expert, dedicated, and compassionate care of Dan. We also thank the Interventional Radiology team at UW Hospital and the team at Agrace Hospice for their caring support of Dan on his journey.

Dan found great joy in his work with wonderful colleagues at Prairie Moraine Park. For those who wish to honor him, it was his request that contributions be made to Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc, online at https://prairiemorainefriends. org and click on donate or via check sent to Lorna Goshman at 6909 Pilgrim Rd, Madison WI 53711. A full obituary is found at www.cremationsocietyofmadison.com