SUN PRAIRIE - Daniel S. Edlund, age 71, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Madison on Aug. 7, 1950, the son of Willard and Baeruth Edlund. Dan grew up in Middleton and graduated from Middleton High School in 1968. He attended UW-La Crosse until he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country for two years. On Sept. 15, 1979, Dan married Kimberly Schiffman, and together they raised three amazing children. He was so very proud of the people they are and how they are living their lives.

Dan worked hard all his life to provide for his family and make their house a home. He dedicated much time and energy to remodeling and customizing spaces in the house. He kindly created a workspace for Kim to pursue her passion for art and crafting. Together they worked on an in-home craft business with Dan, spending many hours creating beautiful wood items to be painted and sold at craft fairs. His dedication to his home also extended out into the yard and garden. He was always supportive of Kim's ever evolving ideas, from digging holes for trees, shrubs, and many flowering plants to constructing a pergola, deck, and fence to turn the yard into a sanctuary.

Dan was a lifelong learner and had many interests. Coin collecting became a more recent hobby in retirement. He and Kim took up country dancing, and he worked hard to perfect his form and was happy to share tips with others. He also had a great passion for fishing and spending time outdoors. He made many fond memories on canoe trips to Sylvania with his brother, David, and sons, Matt and Chris.

Dan was a very supportive father of all of his children's passions as well. He spent several years involved with the Sound of Sun Prairie marching band program that all the children were part of, working on show props, helping on the chuckwagon, or hosting numerous picnics on parade day at their home with Kim. This support continued when daughter, Sarah, joined the UW marching band, attending Badgers football games, going to two Rose Bowls and all the spring concerts.

Dan was a selfless man who always put the needs and wants of family and friends ahead of himself. He was a loving husband for 42 years, a loving father to his children, and cherished grandpa to his adoring grandchildren. We will hold his kind and loving soul in our hearts and be forever grateful for the many blessings he gave to us.

Dan is survived by his wife, Kim; three children, Matt, Chris (Ashley), and Sarah (Finn Kuusisto) Edlund; five grandchildren, Emma, Zoey, Harper, Oscar, and Audrey; brother, David; sister, Judy Puffer; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private gathering is being planned. Memorials may be made to the family to be divided among some local charities he supported.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at UW hospital. We are especially grateful to nurse, Somer, who took such compassionate care of Dan and of our family.

