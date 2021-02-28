Elmer, Daniel R.

NEILLSVILLE - Daniel Roy Elmer, age 76, of Neillsville, Wis., passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Daniel was born on July 4, 1944, in Hillsboro, Wis., the son of Roy and Wilma (Stanek) Elmer. He started a lifelong career in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher at Ishnala Supper Club in Wisconsin Dells. He went on to become COO of 12 Hoffman House's in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota. During this time, he was married to Donna J. Ring. They had two children, Dana and Daniel Elmer II, and later divorced. In the late 1970s Dan opened Mr. Elmer's Supper Club with his wife, Merna Jefferson. In 1989 they moved to Neillsville and owned and operated Fannie's Supper Club and Motel for 27 years.

In his spare time, Dan enjoyed fishing, boating, and working on cars. He loved his grandchildren and was very proud of all of them.

He is survived by his wife, Merna; daughter, Dana (Elmer) Ripp; and six grandchildren, Jakob, Jaeden, Jordan (their father, James Ripp), Connor, Dylan, Austin (their mother, Janis Elmer). Dan is also survived by two sisters, Mary (Ken) Warren and Gloria (John) Krack; sister-in-law, Deb Elmer; uncle, Duane (Nancy) Elmers; and a cousin, who was like a brother to Dan, Ron (Nancy) Benish.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel R. "Danny" Elmer II; and a brother, Bill Elmer.

Dan was loved and will be dearly missed by many. Blessed Husband, Dad, Brother, Grandpa and Friend...you will remain in our hearts forever.

There will be no services, per his wishes.

Online condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Daniel's family with funeral arrangements.