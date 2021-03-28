Menu
Daniel Faust
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Faust, Daniel J.

MADISON – Daniel J. Faust, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Sept. 3, 1939, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Eleanor (Adler) and Clarence (Pinney) Faust. Dan served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer in Germany for 28 months, where he earned his high school diploma from East High. Upon returning home, he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a road construction engineering technician as a surveyor/inspector. If you ever needed to know where a city was and how to get there, he was the man to ask! He retired from the DOT in 1994 after 38 years. Dan was an avid softball player, having played 20 years of fast pitch in Madison as a left-handed pitcher and 10 years of slow pitch in DeForest as a first baseman. Dan was a HUGE Wisconsin sports fan. Anything Badgers, Packers, or Brewers was his go-to! His favorite thing to do was to entertain family and friends, whether it be for special events or socializing, watching sports on television, and spending time up at the lake house, fishing, and relaxing with family. He never missed attending a baseball or football game when his grandchildren played. He was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by many.

Among the many things we will miss about Dan, we will miss his loving care for his family and friends; his Chewbacca imitation; his beaming smile; watching sports with him; playing euchre in the garage together; and his infamous "Yoohoo!"

He is survived by his children, Michael (Victoria Helvey) and Patrick (Janice); grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Alva (Hannah) Fuller, Holly Fuller, Kayla, and Kristin (Antoine) Dukes; son-in-law, Ernest Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Marianna Faust and Gunner DuMond. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Faust; daughter, Mary Katherine Johnson; stepfather, Gale "Red" Holcomb; and his brother, Richard "Dick."

A private family service will be held, with an additional celebration of life that will be held later in the summer. We are providing a livestream of Dan's funeral service so that friends and family may still be present. Please go to the Ryan Funeral Home website for instructions.

A special thank you to Meriter Hospital and Agrace for the care they provided Dad in his last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice in Dan's name.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Kayla and Kristen, We are so sorry for your loss; please know we keep you both in our hearts and love you both. Our sympathy to your family. Your Mom and Grandpa are smiling
Kevin and Linda Spaith
March 29, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to all of you. I had so many laughs, good times and memories working and partying with your Dad. The cookouts in the garage, the DOT bowling tournaments and the many years of working with him all over the Southern part of the state and winter surveys. I have him to thank for the label of "Rookie". There was never a dull moment when Dan was around. I'm so glad that I got the chance to meet Dan and was able to call him my friend. Again, to all of You, my Deepest Sympathy, he surely will be missed.
Don Williamson(Rookie)
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of Dan. He was a wonderful man.
Debby Hanson Hagerty
March 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to you all. Danny was one of the finest men I´ve ever known and loved him dearly. So many wonderful memories of he and Mary Ann...love you all.
Laurie Sokolak
March 28, 2021
