MADISON - Daniel J. "Dan" Foor, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was born on Jan. 5, 1960, in Syracuse, N.Y., the youngest of four children born to John and Betty (Pritts) Foor. Dan grew up in Jordanville, N.Y., and graduated from Owen D. Young High School in Vanhornesville, N.Y. After graduation, Dan moved to Madison, Wis., with his brother, David Foor. Dan grew to call Madison his home and spent the rest of his life there.

Dan was a successful entrepreneur. His first venture was with Snap-On Tools, as a franchisee. Following Snap-On, Dan purchased his first laundromat, The Clothes Encounter. The majority of Dan's career was enjoyed as the owner and operator of Magic Wash Car Wash, with locations in Madison and Middleton. He was a member of the Wisconsin Independent Business Association, the Middleton Chamber of Commerce, and the Four Lakes Yacht Club for many years. In his free time, Dan enjoyed boating, golfing, traveling, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Dan is survived by his mother, Betty Foor; brothers, David Foor and Donald Foor; son, Dalton John Foor; daughter, Carly Jo Foor; along with Kim Foor; and many other family and friends that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death his by father, John Foor; and sister, Pamela Pestar.

A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 19, 2022, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at FOUR LAKES YACHT CLUB, 6312 Inland Way, Madison. More details can be found online by searching for the public event "Dan Foor – Celebration of Life" on Facebook.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Please reserve any condolence cards for the family to receive together at the celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name may be made to the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation.

