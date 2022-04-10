Daniel (Dan) Raymond Gerland

June 29, 1945 - April 1, 2022

WAUNAKEE - After battling cancer, Daniel (Dan) Raymond Gerland, age 76, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 1, 2022.

The son of Raymond and Gladys (Olsvig) Gerland, Dan was born in Rice Lake, WI on June 29, 1945. He graduated from Rice Lake High School, a proud member of the class of '63. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving a Ph.D. in finance. On June 12, 1971, he married Shirley Kent, and together they raised two beautiful daughters.

Dan spent his life as an educator, primarily as a professor at Edgewood College for over 20-years. While teaching, he enjoyed taking students on international service trips.

In his retirement, he was active in Christian Men's Fellowship at Bethel Lutheran Church and organized the guest speakers.

In addition to traveling, he enjoyed time at the family cabin, gardening, and landscaping. But his favorite pastime was showering his three young grandsons with 'hug-a-bugs."

Dan looked forward to celebrating his strong German heritage at biennial family reunions that brought together Gerland relatives in locations across Germany and the United States.

Always jovial, Dan could converse with anyone and made friends easily. A proud Wisconsinite, he was a beer and cheese connoisseur. We will miss his well-known stories, "heritage tours" around his hometown, and sometimes (inappropriate) sense of humor.

Dan is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters: Allison (Jon) Garver and Amanda (Mike) Kraus; grandchildren: Teddy Garver, Jackson and William Kraus; and sisters: Sandy, Vonnie, Gwen, and Lynette.

Visitation will be held on April 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home on University Ave. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch. The service will be live-streamed via the link on Dan's obituary tribute page at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406