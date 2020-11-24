Peterson, Daniel John

PARDEEVILLE - Daniel John Peterson, age 58, passed away November 20, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife by his side. Dan was born October 10, 1962, in Stoughton, the son of John and Nancy Peterson.

Dan was quite the handyman and jack of all trades. Whatever it was that needed repair he could fix it. He enjoyed working in his pride and joy, a 1967 Pontiac Firebird, fishing, hunting, and working on his Hobby Farm, his lifelong dream to live on a farm. Dan enjoyed listening to classic rock, particularly Pink Floyd. He was a family man that enjoyed spending time with his children camping and fishing and many adventures while they were growing up, he was a special grandfather who enjoyed watching the grandkids play on the farm. He had many special collections of pinball machines, gum ball machines, not to mention every tool you can have; he had one for every job. Dan has always been known for his quirky sense of humor and his wonderful personality will never be forgotten. When the pandemic hit this spring, he wrote a note on the counter for his wife, I am a Hero! Dan you will always be a hero to everyone you have touched in your lifetime.

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Dan, our husband, father, son, grandfather. He will be passionately remembered by the love of his life for 31 years of marriage to Amy Peterson; son Eric Gust (Desiree Bishop); daughters Rachel Ballweg (Keith Ballweg), and Jennifer Haas (Aaron Haas); grandchildren, Bryce, Brooke, Anastasia, Savanna, Katerina, and one on the way; mother Nancy Peterson (Arlie); father John Peterson; stepmother Teresa Peterson; sister Debra Peterson (Leroy); brothers Jason Westphal (Maria Sippel), Kevin Peterson (Megan Czajkowski), Mark Peterson (Bridget Kapler); father-in-law and mother-in-law Gerald and Mary Gust; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Uncle Norman Hanson, his great teacher of all trades in life, and his second grandson Zander Haas.

A visitation with social distancing a mask required mandate will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive Pardeeville with private burial following at St. Andrew Cemetery in Buffalo Township with Father Mark Miller presiding. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.