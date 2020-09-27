Mathison, Daniel "Fireman Dan"

MADISON – Daniel "Dan" "Danny" Mathison, age 62, died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 21, 2020 of natural causes. Also, affectionately know as "Fireman Dan", Dan spent most of his time at his favorite place, State Street.

Dan was extremely outgoing and loved meeting new people. State Street was his favorite place to enjoy people watching. A "bigger than life" personality, Dan had a very generous soul and would often spend his own money to buy someone a soda or lunch.

Dan was a huge fan of the Packers, the Brewers, the Bucks and would support all UW Woman's sports. A huge music fan, Dan was most happy listening to his favorite band, the Beach Boys.

Dan is survived by his sisters; Charlene, Lori and Vicki. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles and his mother, Jean.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Options in Community Living - https://optionsmadison.com/

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com