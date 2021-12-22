Menu
Daniel Reynolds
Madison East High School
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Reynolds, Daniel Louis

DEFOREST - Daniel Louis Reynolds, age 61, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. He was born on June 25, 1960, to Robert and Nancy (Millette) Reynolds in Madison. Daniel married Ann Marie Hoffman at St. Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest on Nov. 10, 2000.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, WI, with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
Meg Wise
December 23, 2021
