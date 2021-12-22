Reynolds, Daniel Louis

DEFOREST - Daniel Louis Reynolds, age 61, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. He was born on June 25, 1960, to Robert and Nancy (Millette) Reynolds in Madison. Daniel married Ann Marie Hoffman at St. Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest on Nov. 10, 2000.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, WI, with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

