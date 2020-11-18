Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Russell
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Russell, Daniel J.

POYNETTE - Daniel J. Russell, age 67, son of Dr. William T. Russell and Alice Corcoran Russell of Sun Prairie, died Nov. 11, 2020, of natural causes, in his home near Poynette, Wis.

Born June 30, 1953, Dan grew up with five brothers and five sisters. He was a licensed electrician and worked for several electrical contractors before his retirement. He is survived by siblings Mary, Pat, Colleen, Tim, Faith, Steve, Julie, and John. Along with their large extended family, they held an online memorial gathering to honor Dan.

Please share your memories at informedchoicefunerals.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.