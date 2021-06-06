Smith, Daniel M. "Dan"

VERONA/MINNEAPOLIS - Daniel M. "Dan" Smith, age 64, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, due to COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions. Please join us in your jeans and favorite Harley Davidson shirt for Dan's celebration of life that will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Verona Cemetery. Luncheon is to follow at WISCONSIN BREWING COMPANY, 1079 American Way, Verona. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

