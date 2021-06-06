Menu
Daniel Smith
Daniel M. "Dan" Smith

VERONA/MINNEAPOLIS - Daniel M. "Dan" Smith, age 64, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, due to COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions. Please join us in your jeans and favorite Harley Davidson shirt for Dan's celebration of life that will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Verona Cemetery. Luncheon is to follow at WISCONSIN BREWING COMPANY, 1079 American Way, Verona. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – Verona Chapel
220 S. Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – Verona Chapel
220 S. Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI
Shirley - So good to see you and my sincere condolences. Please email me if you can. Hugs, Judy.
Judy Anderson
Friend
June 15, 2021
