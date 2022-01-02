Stapay, Daniel Richard

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. - Daniel Richard Stapay, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Steamboat Springs, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Dan was born July 11, 1934, to Alexander and Agnes (Barno) Stapay in Joliet, Ill. He graduated from Joliet Township High School and went on to study forestry at Joliet Jr. College. He received his bachelor's degree from Cornell College, and earned his M.S. in parks and recreation administration from the University of Illinois. He enjoyed participating in sports throughout high school and college, particularly football, swimming, and wrestling, in which he attained All-State status.

Music was a major part of Dan's life; he started playing when he was just 8 years old. He loved reed instruments, favoring the tenor saxophone as well as the piano. As a teenager and young adult during the Big Band Era, Dan spent his summers touring with Billy Lester, Les Elgart and Ralph Marterie, and recording numerous albums.

In 1956, Dan entered the U.S. Army and served in the 3rd Army Division Special Forces. After service, he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Jean Aggen of Morrison, Ill. Dan then retired from touring with big bands, and began his 41-year professional career in parks and recreation. Together, Dan and Nancy lived and worked in Minneapolis, Minn., Clinton, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa. In 1975, they, along with their two young children, moved to Madison, Wis., where Dan served as Superintendent of Parks for 25 years.

As Superintendent of Parks, Dan was involved in the construction of Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Elver Park, Warner Community Center, Wingra Boat House, and the Warner Park shelter, along with many other neighborhood park shelters. He oversaw the Madison municipal golf courses, ice arenas, cross country trails, and athletic fields, including Breese Stevens. Additionally, he was responsible for 6,000 acres of park lands, beaches, and boat ramps, as well as Forest Hill Cemetery. He was proud to bring PGA professionals to the Madison public golf courses and was honored by the National Professional Golf Association as an Honorary Golf Professional which allowed him, in retirement, to play courses around the country including Augusta and Cypress Point.

He wanted to thank park staff, the Olbrich Botanical society, the golf sub-committee and the park commission for their many hours of professional help.

Dan served as president of the Iowa Park Association, and was a member of the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association, the National Park Association, I.C.s and Kiwanis. He served locally on the West Side Senior Coalition, the Friends of the Pheasant Branch, the Pheasant View Golf Committee and was project team member for the construction of the clubhouse. Dan was a Mason of the 32 Degree Order and was active at Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and on various committees.

Throughout his life, Dan continued to enjoy athletic events and became an accomplished wood carver. Dan was a committed supporter of his kids' athletic endeavors, never missing a game or match. He was always ready to serve up balls or play catch in the backyard. He taught his kids the finer points of golf, wrestling and boxing. He enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife, Nancy, and spent time with his family in the Northwoods of Minnesota--a tradition that lasted every summer for 50 years. Through it all, music remained a constant in his life. He was an avid listener of jazz, and loved and always enjoyed playing the piano for himself and others.

Dan is survived by his son, Peter D. Stapay; daughter-in-law, Lindsey; and granddaughter, Freya Nancy, who all reside in Breckenridge, Colo. In addition, Dan's daughter, Rebecca S. Potter; son-in-law, Trevor; and grandson, Quinten, reside in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Aggen Stapay, in 2011; his parents; his brothers, Joseph Stapay and Harry Stapay; and his sister, Anna Marie Hollenback.

A private service will be held in Morrison, Ill., at a later date, per Dan's wishes.