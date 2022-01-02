Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Stapay
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Stapay, Daniel Richard

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. - Daniel Richard Stapay, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Steamboat Springs, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Dan was born July 11, 1934, to Alexander and Agnes (Barno) Stapay in Joliet, Ill. He graduated from Joliet Township High School and went on to study forestry at Joliet Jr. College. He received his bachelor's degree from Cornell College, and earned his M.S. in parks and recreation administration from the University of Illinois. He enjoyed participating in sports throughout high school and college, particularly football, swimming, and wrestling, in which he attained All-State status.

Music was a major part of Dan's life; he started playing when he was just 8 years old. He loved reed instruments, favoring the tenor saxophone as well as the piano. As a teenager and young adult during the Big Band Era, Dan spent his summers touring with Billy Lester, Les Elgart and Ralph Marterie, and recording numerous albums.

In 1956, Dan entered the U.S. Army and served in the 3rd Army Division Special Forces. After service, he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Jean Aggen of Morrison, Ill. Dan then retired from touring with big bands, and began his 41-year professional career in parks and recreation. Together, Dan and Nancy lived and worked in Minneapolis, Minn., Clinton, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa. In 1975, they, along with their two young children, moved to Madison, Wis., where Dan served as Superintendent of Parks for 25 years.

As Superintendent of Parks, Dan was involved in the construction of Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Elver Park, Warner Community Center, Wingra Boat House, and the Warner Park shelter, along with many other neighborhood park shelters. He oversaw the Madison municipal golf courses, ice arenas, cross country trails, and athletic fields, including Breese Stevens. Additionally, he was responsible for 6,000 acres of park lands, beaches, and boat ramps, as well as Forest Hill Cemetery. He was proud to bring PGA professionals to the Madison public golf courses and was honored by the National Professional Golf Association as an Honorary Golf Professional which allowed him, in retirement, to play courses around the country including Augusta and Cypress Point.

He wanted to thank park staff, the Olbrich Botanical society, the golf sub-committee and the park commission for their many hours of professional help.

Dan served as president of the Iowa Park Association, and was a member of the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association, the National Park Association, I.C.s and Kiwanis. He served locally on the West Side Senior Coalition, the Friends of the Pheasant Branch, the Pheasant View Golf Committee and was project team member for the construction of the clubhouse. Dan was a Mason of the 32 Degree Order and was active at Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and on various committees.

Throughout his life, Dan continued to enjoy athletic events and became an accomplished wood carver. Dan was a committed supporter of his kids' athletic endeavors, never missing a game or match. He was always ready to serve up balls or play catch in the backyard. He taught his kids the finer points of golf, wrestling and boxing. He enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife, Nancy, and spent time with his family in the Northwoods of Minnesota--a tradition that lasted every summer for 50 years. Through it all, music remained a constant in his life. He was an avid listener of jazz, and loved and always enjoyed playing the piano for himself and others.

Dan is survived by his son, Peter D. Stapay; daughter-in-law, Lindsey; and granddaughter, Freya Nancy, who all reside in Breckenridge, Colo. In addition, Dan's daughter, Rebecca S. Potter; son-in-law, Trevor; and grandson, Quinten, reside in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Aggen Stapay, in 2011; his parents; his brothers, Joseph Stapay and Harry Stapay; and his sister, Anna Marie Hollenback.

A private service will be held in Morrison, Ill., at a later date, per Dan's wishes.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Dan´s passing. I remember so many family gatherings filled with good conversations and laughter. (And dry turkey ) My sympathy to you.
Marna Geerts
Family
February 3, 2022
I was very sorry to hear of your Father´s death. I enjoyed him and your Mom. It was good to read about all his accomplishments including his kids. Please let me know if there is a place to make a donation in his honor
Dr Bernard Micke
Friend
January 3, 2022
I knew Dan in junior college. He was indeed a fine musician and saxophone player. We weren't in touch after that but I heard his news sometimes from mutual friends. It a pleasure to know of Dan's very productive and successful life that continued to be filled with music. Condolences to the family. Sincerely, Sue Cates Martin
Sue Cates Martin
January 3, 2022
Both my dad Gus and I knew Dan as fellow city employees ! We appreciated all he did for Madison with his achievements . As an avid golfer he changed how the operations of the 4 city courses operated for the better by bringing in professionals to run the courses ! We could certainly use someone with his foresight to get back to where we were during his time at the helm ! Prayers to the Stapay family !
Bill Pappas
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results