Dante Fraboni
Monona Grove High School
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Fraboni, Dante Francesco

TUCSON, Ariz. – Dante Francesco Fraboni, age 61, died from cancer on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tucson. He was born on Aug. 4, 1960, in Hibbing, Minn., and was the youngest child of Angelo Domenic and Gloria Viola (Soderlund) Fraboni.

Dante moved with his family to Wisconsin in 1966 and graduated from Monona Grove High School. He studied fine art and commercial art at UW-Madison and MATC, respectively. Shortly thereafter, he set off for Arizona.

Dante spent the rest of his life in the Tucson area involved in the art community and established Dante Fraboni Studios. He worked in sandstone, designing, carving, and building signs and tables. Dante continued in metal art, using rusted steel to fashion garden art, gates, and arbors. His work was whimsical, beautiful, unique, thought-provoking, and made people smile.

He was a soft-spoken man, insightful and kind with an uplifting word. He was admired by many within the Tucson Art Community, and was one among many lifelong friends of Bill W.

Dante was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Gloria Fraboni; and his sister, Jeannie Fraboni.

He is survived by his five siblings, Michael, Daria, Rosanne, Steven and Garry, along with their families; and his close longtime friends in the Tucson communities.

Dante's funeral service and burial were held in Marana, Ariz. A celebration of his life will be held at GRACE-ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2331 E. Adams St., Tucson, AZ, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.maranamortuarycemetery.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.

Thank you to Liz for the love you showed and shared with Dante. Also, to Pancho for being Dante's first and lifelong Tucson friend.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Grace St Paul's Episcopal Church
2331 E. Adams St., Tucson, AZ
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Dante's passing. I met him many years back at the Renaissance festival in Shakopee MN. We chatted and he invited me to come out to the farm he was working at for the durations of the fair. I drove out there and he showed me how he created his beautivul iron pieces for the garden. He even allowed me to work the laser and than he created me a one of a kind sign that said Gails Garden. I proudly display it in my gardens. Along with some other pieces I bought from him. He was so kind and generous to invite me out and show me his art. Living in MN I would look every year to see if he was back at our Renasanise festival. But I never saw him again. I will always remember his kindness to a stranger. So sorry for your loss. Warmest regards, Gail from Minnesota
Gail Havlicek
October 20, 2021
Only new Dante a little while a friendly and kind man.
Tom M
Friend
September 19, 2021
Dante was a good, gentle, and thoughtful man. We lost touch a long time ago, but I have thought of him often over the years because of his kind nature. I'm thankful he carved out a good and meaningful life in Tucson.
Dave Jenks
Friend
September 19, 2021
