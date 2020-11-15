Menu
Darleen Symdon
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Symdon, Darleen A.

OREGON - Darleen A. Symdon, age 86, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born at home on July 25, 1934, in Belleville, Wis., the daughter of Wilburt and Marie (Kubly) Steiner.

Darleen graduated from Belleville High School in 1952. She went on to work at Montgomery Ward where she met the love of her life, Roger Symdon. The two were married in April 1954 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before Roger passed. Darleen also worked at First National Bank in downtown Madison and later for Newcomb Construction. She was also involved with Cottage Grove-Oregon Insurance. Along with Roger, Darleen worked in establishing Symdon Chevrolet in Evansville and Symdon Motors in Mount Horeb.

Darleen was an active member of United Church of Christ for many years, teaching Sunday school. In recent years, she was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church. Darleen was a devoted Mom who took time at home to raise her children. She loved football and any Wisconsin Badgers sports, and she was always eager to play a good game of euchre or canasta, as she loved to play cards.

Darleen is survived by her children, Diane (Jack) Jensen, Rick (Jackie) Symdon, Denise (Kip) Durkin and Ron Symdon (Annette); grandchildren, Angie (Josh) Fassl, Lindsy (Kevin) Ewert, Heather Symdon (Brandon Anderson), Ryan (Kristina) Symdon, Nikki (Chase) Nicholson, Jayson Durkin, Jordan Durkin, Brielle Symdon, Roby Symdon and Baylee Symdon; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cadyanna, Colton, Brooks, Hayes, Mason and Grace; sister, Shirley Moyer; and a niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; infant son, Russell; her parents; brother, Sheldon Steiner; sister-in-law, Diane Steiner; and brother-in-law, Richard Moyer.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Beehive Homes for their care and support of a very special lady, our Mom.

A private service will be held followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
