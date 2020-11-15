Hemberger, Darlene A.

SUN PRAIRIE - Darlene A. Hemberger, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Art and Bonnie (Erickson) Bliese. Darlene married Verne Hemberger on June 6, 1953, in Madison. She was employed by Hult's Chevrolet and Academy Electric.

Darlene is survived by her three daughters, Sheryl Adler, Pam Brown and Linda Montoya; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Gotzion; and many extended family members. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Verne; and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Darlene and Verne. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. Rest in peace. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

