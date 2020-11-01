Olson, Darlene W.

MADISON - Darlene W. Olson, beloved wife and soulmate, Mom, Nanna, sister and friend, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Darlene was born in Sheboygan, Wis., on Nov. 3, 1941, to Donald "Buddy" and Amalia "Molly" (Hermann) Wuethrick. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1960, and graduated from UW-Madison in 1965 with a B.S. in Zoology. On Jan. 23, 1965, she married Earl Burdette "Burt" Olson Jr. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. They lived in Madison throughout their 55-year marriage.

Darlene shared her love for Christ through bible studies and her daily life. She has been active at Bethel Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. Darlene was a lifelong Badgers sports fan. She served as the 2011 president of the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club, as well as on the athletic boards for Blessed Sacrament School and Madison West High School. Darlene enjoyed working as a WIAA sports official, as well as instructing and supervising MSCR sports officials. She served as support staff for MMSD at Randall Elementary and West High School. Darlene is survived by her husband, Burt; and her children, Jill (Peter de Jong), Amy (Marco Guillén), Beth (Dan Haddinger), and Clint. She is the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Derek, Jacob, Liam, and Ryan de Jong, Ana and Marco Olson Guillén Jr.; and three step-grandchildren, Benjamin, Hallie, and Owen Haddinger. She is also survived by her brother, Donald (Kathy) Wuethrick; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents. She is fondly remembered by many friends in the Christian community and beyond.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Darlene's name can be made to Adamah Clay Studios of Bethel Horizons (https://www.adamahartstudio.org/donate) and the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund (https://www.adrc.wisc.edu/give).

Darlene thanks friends, caregivers and neighbors who supported Burt and her through this journey. You are invited to attend Darlene's Memorial Service live streaming on YouTube on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23iNHvyrhDE. Please see the above links and a space to share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.