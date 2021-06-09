Pero, Darlene

WAUPUN - Darlene Pero, 86, formerly of Waupun, passed away peacefully June 5, 2021.

Darlene was born March 20, 1935, the daughter of Herbert and Edith Hesselink Schlieve. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1953. She married Stanley J. Pero, and they spent their early years in Berlin, Germany. Upon returning to the states they moved to Madison, Wis., where they raised their four children. Darlene was a stay-at-home mom until their children went to school full-time. Then she waitressed at Rennebohm Drug Store. She worked at the Sherman Plaza Restaurant on the northeast side of Madison for 20 years until the restaurant closed, making sure she was home before and after school. Darlene loved being with the neighborhood moms, and they formed a bowling team at Northgate Lanes. They bowled together for more than 20 years and went to many state bowling tournaments and the National Bowling Tournament a couple times. They got together for a few weekends each year after they stopped bowling just to laugh, eat, and play cards. Darlene cherished those lifelong friendships with all her heart. She was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and watched as many games as she could, especially in her later years. She also enjoyed playing cards and bingo, being lucky in both.

Darlene is survived by four children, Jeff (Jeannie) Pero of Warrensburg, Mo., Janet Pero (Joe Polizzi) of Gillette, Wyo., Joyce (Sid) Johnsrud of Wyocena, Wis., and Jerry Pero of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Jenni (Andy) LaDronka, Kassi Brown, Cristen Conners, Justin (Jessica) Pero, Jannae Pero, Jannen (Paul) Sparks, Sidney Paul Johnsrud, Laura (Rob) Ellison, and Erin Johnsrud; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ardelle "Fritz" Harmsen of Waupun; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Darlene was preceded in death by parents, Herb and Edie Schlieve; brothers, Roger Schlieve and Judson Schlieve; sister-in-law, Thelma Schlieve; nephew, Curt Schlieve; and a great-granddaughter, Caysia.

Funeral services for Darlene Pero will be held Saturday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows Assisted Living in Fall River, Wis., for supporting Darlene over the past four years. She truly enjoyed her time there. Thank you to the caregivers at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena for their compassionate care over the past six months.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.