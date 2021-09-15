Rossdeutscher, Darlene

MONONA - Darlene Rossdeutscher, age 87, of Monona, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Tender Reflections. She was born on Nov. 15, 1933, in Richland Center, the daughter of Claudie and Edith (Poole) Ewing.

Darlene graduated from Richland Center High School in 1951. She married Rodney Rossdeutscher on Sept. 27, 1952, in Richland Center. Darlene worked as a medical records clerk for WPS for many years, retiring in 1998. She had many hobbies, like knitting dishcloths, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband loved to travel within the United States, and the two had many adventures together. Throughout the years, she joined many bowling leagues and enjoyed coffee groups with her friends.

Darlene is survived by her sisters, Doris Berberich, Laura McDonald and Jean Loder; brothers-in-law, Bud Brewer and Neal Rossdeutscher; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney Rossdeutscher; three brothers; and two sisters.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Sunday.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Tender Reflections in DeForest, Agrace HospiceCare, and Skaalen Rehabilitation Center for all of their wonderful care and support given to Darlene. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420