Darrell Lee Meister

July 10, 1941 - March 20, 2022

POYNETTE - Darrell Lee Meister, age 80, of Poynette, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Darrell was born on July 10, 1941, the son of Roland and Grace (Huebel) Meister. He married Kathy (McQueen / Falk) on September 12, 1999. Together they enjoyed rides on Darrell's Goldwing bikes out West and to Florida. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Darrell enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, wood working, and playing bass guitar. Over the years he played in bands like Whistling Dixie, Bud Squires and Jules Blatner. In the 60s and 70s, he played from Wisconsin to Florida. He was proud to be mentioned a few years ago in a book about 1960s Rock-n-Roll in Wisconsin. Nine years ago Cujo came into the picture and rode shotgun in the sidecar of Darrell's Goldwing on many trips around Wisconsin to visit family and friends.

He is survived by Cujo (the Chihuahua); his wife, Kathy; children: Carol Meister, Cheryl (Jeremy) Walters, Jamie Falk and Jodi Falk (Dave Burns); grandchildren: Mason Walters, Myles Walters, Natalee Walters, and Cody Falk; brothers: Rob Meister and Elliott (Jolita) Meister. He was preceded in death by his parents and Kevin "Cooter" Falk.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Frontier Bar in downtown Poynette.

Please make memorials to your favorite First Responders, Veterans Organization, charity or school music department.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.