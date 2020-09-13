Ramey, Darrell Dewayne

VERONA - Darrell Dewayne Ramey died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Fort Smith, Ark. An accountant, he finished his career at WPS.

He enjoyed life. He had a deep religious faith and was known for his sense of humor and quick wit.

He is survived by his sister, Melanie, of Madison, Wis.; brother-in-law, Miguel Garcia of Fayetteville, Ark.; nephews, nieces and friends. There will be no services. His ashes will be distributed in the Ozark Mountains he loved.

Melanie would like to publicly thank the entire staff of the Badger Prairie Healthcare Center for their excellent professional and compassionate care of Darrell. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

