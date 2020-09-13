Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darrell Ramey

Ramey, Darrell Dewayne

VERONA - Darrell Dewayne Ramey died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Fort Smith, Ark. An accountant, he finished his career at WPS.

He enjoyed life. He had a deep religious faith and was known for his sense of humor and quick wit.

He is survived by his sister, Melanie, of Madison, Wis.; brother-in-law, Miguel Garcia of Fayetteville, Ark.; nephews, nieces and friends. There will be no services. His ashes will be distributed in the Ozark Mountains he loved.

Melanie would like to publicly thank the entire staff of the Badger Prairie Healthcare Center for their excellent professional and compassionate care of Darrell. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.