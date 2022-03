Schneider, Dave F.

SUN PRAIRIE - Dave F. Schneider, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, with a memorial service to begin at 1 p.m.

