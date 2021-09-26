Menu
David "Dave" Baltes
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Baltes, David "Dave"

SUN PRAIRIE - David "Dave" Baltes, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He and his parents were longtime residents of Madison, Wis., including graduating from high school there and enlisting in the U.S. Military to serve in Korea.

David was united in marriage to Margaret Lambert, and both were members of First Presbyterian Church. In his early years, he spent most of his non-work time serving at Zion Lutheran Church in Madison, participating in community theatre productions, playing on weekends in his dance band, singing in vocal groups, and still found time to have a more-than-full-time job selling wholesale goods and light bulbs.

David is survived by his wife, Margaret; raised four children who brought along four amazing spouses giving him the joy of five grandchildren, who then allowed him to bask in the energy of his eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. His wife, Margaret, and his family were his life, and he delighted in being with them, watching them grow, and being proud of them every single moment.

A celebration of life will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Memorials may be gifted in David's name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:30p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
WI
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was born in 1946 in Madison. My mother used to tell me about an incident that happened a few years after my birth. She received a phone call from someone wanting Dave Baltes to come and play at their wedding dance. Mom told them that she hoped I would be able to do that one day, but that I was a bit too young right now. I continued to get calls like this for many years. I always thought it was a great thing to be mistaken for such a wonderful and artistic guy. COL David R. Baltes US Army, Retired Wausau, WI
David Baltes
November 28, 2021
Dave was a wonderful friend and an extremely talented actor and singer. He always had a smile and a kind word. He will be greatly missed. Kathy and my condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Dave. Heaven has a beautiful voice with them now.
Roger Allen Rickman
Friend
September 26, 2021
