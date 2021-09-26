Baltes, David "Dave"

SUN PRAIRIE - David "Dave" Baltes, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He and his parents were longtime residents of Madison, Wis., including graduating from high school there and enlisting in the U.S. Military to serve in Korea.

David was united in marriage to Margaret Lambert, and both were members of First Presbyterian Church. In his early years, he spent most of his non-work time serving at Zion Lutheran Church in Madison, participating in community theatre productions, playing on weekends in his dance band, singing in vocal groups, and still found time to have a more-than-full-time job selling wholesale goods and light bulbs.

David is survived by his wife, Margaret; raised four children who brought along four amazing spouses giving him the joy of five grandchildren, who then allowed him to bask in the energy of his eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. His wife, Margaret, and his family were his life, and he delighted in being with them, watching them grow, and being proud of them every single moment.

A celebration of life will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Memorials may be gifted in David's name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

