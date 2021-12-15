Baltes, David "Dave"

SUN PRAIRIE - David "Dave" Baltes, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. A full obituary appeared in the Sept. 26, 2021, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420