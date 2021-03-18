Bartz, David

CAMBRIDGE - David Daniel Bartz, 56, of Cambridge, Wis., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

Dave was born on June 27, 1964, in Moline, Ill., to Daniel "Darryl" and Lavona (Anderson) Bartz. He graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, Wis., and later attended the University of Dubuque-Iowa. Dave earned his Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Lacrosse and went on to earn his master's degree in health administration at Western Governors University. On Dec. 15, 1990, Dave married the love of his life, Brenda Clay, and together they raised a family and created a wonderful life together.

Dave's true passion was youth sports. He showed his love for the game by coaching basketball at Cambridge, as the JV and freshman men's coach, and eighth grade boys in Deerfield. Dave also refereed basketball for over 25 years. As much as he loved the game, seeing all his many kids succeed was his greatest joy.

Dave enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, horses, vacationing, and driving his convertible. He was a kind, good-hearted man who loved visiting with others; he always had a smile on his face and shared his "gift of gab." Above all else, he loved and was always there for his family. He traveled near and far to watch his kids, nieces, and nephews play sports, and enjoyed watching his daughter, Danielle, with her horses most of all.

Dave is survived by his parents, Darryl and Lavona Bartz; wife, Brenda Bartz; children, Danielle (B?nyamin) Bartz Erk and Devin (Abby Teuscher) Bartz; step-children, Jennefer (Wesley) Brandenburg and Lukus (Kara) Gibbs; sisters, Tracy (Greg) Bartz Kocialkowski, Kerie (Paul) Wedige, and Kristi (James) Klein; brothers-in-law, Ben (Barbara) Clay and Brad Clay; step-grandchildren, Carter Brandenburg, Horatio Erwin and Gracie Gibbs; many nieces, nephews, and cousins on all sides of the family; and his beloved Chihuahuas, Bomber and Dogg.

He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Russell Clay; mother-in-law, Esther Clay; and grandparents.

Funeral services will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, WI 53523. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at the ALTONA CEMETERY in Altona, Ill.

Memorials in Dave's name can be made to the Cambridge Hoops Club.

Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge and Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home in Knoxville, Ill., are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com or www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.