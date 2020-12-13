Bennett, David B.

SUN PRAIRIE - David B. Bennett, age 69, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born in Shreveport, La., to Keith and Alice (Mirick) Bennett. David was married to Sandra Wagner on Aug. 16, 2003.

David served his country in the U.S. Navy for 16 years. His varied livelihoods gave him experiences in the trades of restaurants, automotive, boating, motorcycle, and as a financial advisor. David's strong sense of community led him to be an Alderman for District 1 in Sun Prairie from 1996-2004. He was honored to be a member of American Legion Post 333 and American Legion Riders, which allowed him to proudly ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle at events.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Michael Bennett (fiancée, Angela Hughs); daughters, Laura (Ryan Gericke) Wagner and Dana Wagner; grandsons, Connor and Mason Gericke; and brother, Keith (Diane) Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Eileen Bennett.

A graveside service will be held at SACRED HEARTS CEMETERY in Sun Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., where military honors will also be conducted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heartland Hospice or Veterans Charity Ride.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com