David Bennett
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Bennett, David B.

SUN PRAIRIE - David B. Bennett, age 69, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born in Shreveport, La., to Keith and Alice (Mirick) Bennett. David was married to Sandra Wagner on Aug. 16, 2003.

David served his country in the U.S. Navy for 16 years. His varied livelihoods gave him experiences in the trades of restaurants, automotive, boating, motorcycle, and as a financial advisor. David's strong sense of community led him to be an Alderman for District 1 in Sun Prairie from 1996-2004. He was honored to be a member of American Legion Post 333 and American Legion Riders, which allowed him to proudly ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle at events.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Michael Bennett (fiancée, Angela Hughs); daughters, Laura (Ryan Gericke) Wagner and Dana Wagner; grandsons, Connor and Mason Gericke; and brother, Keith (Diane) Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Eileen Bennett.

A graveside service will be held at SACRED HEARTS CEMETERY in Sun Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., where military honors will also be conducted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heartland Hospice or Veterans Charity Ride.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
SACRED HEARTS CEMETERY
Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry for your loss. Always heard wonderful things about Dave from Laura and Ryan.
Joanne and Dale Willis
December 30, 2020
Dear family, sending my sincere sympathy, my heart goes out to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God cares about you, how you feel, and invite you to let them help you.
Jeremiah 29:11,12
Neighbor
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember Dave from my time at pizza hut. I always knew when it was his day to work. I could hear his Harley coming in the parking lot.
Kathy Deneen
December 14, 2020
Dave was a awesome guy, and close friend.. I was lucky to have known him... Rest In Peace my friend.
Kevin ryan
December 13, 2020
