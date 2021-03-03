Menu
David Blair
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Blair, David Joe

PLOVER - David Blair passed away after a short illness on Feb. 15, 2021. Dave was born on July 30, 1959, on Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. Dave grew up in Madison, graduated from East High, and then served in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, Dave worked for the State of Wisconsin. Dave retired in 2018 and relocated to Plover, Wis.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, George and Billie Blair; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Steve Sundberg; and infant son, David. Dave is survived by siblings, Jim (Pat) Blair, Ron Blair, Ed (Joann) Blair, and Paul (Debbie) Blair; former wife, Theresa Knudson; along with nieces and nephews, Lissa Sundberg. Zach Blair, Clay Blair, Joe Blair, Andrew Blair, Matt Blair, Jeanine Gibson, Rosanna Gibson and Sarah Torres.

In accordance with Dave's wishes there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots or the charity of your choice.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Dave 25 yrs ago he was always happy had a great smile. Peace and Prayers to his family and Friends
Sue
April 7, 2021
