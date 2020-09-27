Braley, David

MONONA / MCFARLAND - David Braley, age 88, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1932, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Aberle) Braley.

Dave is survived by two sons, Michael D. (Cindy MacEwen) Braley and Kirk (Joan) Braley; daughter, Cathy Koch; and daughter-in-law, Juanita Braley; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Wetherall, Linda (Tyrel) Foster, Ashley (Andreas Anklam) Koch, Stephanie (Trevor Regali) Braley, James Koch, Lindsey Braley and Travis Braley; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Jeanne (Ed) Downey and Beverly (Bob) Berry; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Faye Braley; parents; and son, David "Scooter" Braley Jr.; infant daughter, Julie; and daughter-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Braley.

A private funeral service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM, may visit David's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The public may visit with the family during an Outside Visitation at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Badger Honor Flight, or your favorite local veterans organization. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

