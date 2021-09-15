Broome, Dr. David Jon

Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. (Psalm 116:15) We celebrate with Jesus the ultimate graduation of Dr. David Jon Broome, Sept. 3, 1941 - Sept. 10, 2021.

Affectionately referred to as Smiley, as the senior class president in high school, his leadership and infectious smile made others know they mattered. He loved baseball, playing throughout high school and during his time in the U.S. Air Force while serving in Japan. His love for golf was known by all who knew him. But greater than his enjoyment of sports and serving his country, was his love for people and the Lord. God called him to ministry, and he loved the people to whom he pastored, and our lives were enriched whenever we were in his presence.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mildred (Matthews) Broome; and his first wife, Ardis (Hoff) Broome. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn (Bland) Knipfer; daughter, Davina (Broome) Keener (Timothy Keener); sons, Nathan Broome (Emily (Markham) Broome), and Stephen Broome (Jami (Weber) Broome); and daughter, Melody (Broome) Ellis (Jon Ellis); grandkids, Tyrel Keener, Coleton Keener, Catriona (Keener) Belongia (Paul Belongia), Brittany (Broome) Hancock (Hunter Hancock), Megan Broome, Madison Broome and Toby Broome.

One of his many favorite phrases was "See you later, here, there or in the air." He is now looking forward to seeing you someday "there or in the air". In the meantime, don't forget his frequent advice, "The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing." Keep pursuing Jesus as the "main thing" of your life.

A Celebration of David's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at HILLCREST BIBLE CHURCH, 752 E. Netherwood Street, Oregon with Reverend Fred Schmidt officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.

In honor of Dave's love of golf shirts and all things golf, we would love for you to feel comfortable to wear golf appropriate attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in honor of David J. Broome, to The Navigators, P.O. Box 6079, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

