Emerson, David Robert

BLUE MOUNDS - David Robert Emerson, age 59, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was born on Jan. 18, 1961, in Monroe, Wis., the son of Robert Emerson and Carol (Duerst) Emerson.

David graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1979. He worked as a long-term employee of Wingra Stone Company, running heavy equipment. You could always count on him scaring or pranking someone. He would also make his weekend rounds with cappuccino for "his" girls. David had the biggest heart and would help anyone that he could. He enjoyed time in nature and going to the cabin. David's hobbies included camping, golfing, fishing, putting trail cams up on the farm, and going to the shop on Thursday night. His nicknames were Big Dave, Davey Gravy, Emerbooger, Grape Ape and Shrek.

David is survived by his daughter, Sheena Marie Emerson; brother, Roger Duane Emerson; two grandchildren, Jayden Johnson and Lunah Onsager; and his extended family, the Nechkashs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sam Emerson; and mother, Carol Jean Emerson.

A celebration of life will be held at BIRCH LAKE PARK, Barneveld, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a time of sharing. The celebration will continue until 3 p.m. Facemasks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of David to be designated at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

