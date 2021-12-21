Gay, David Paul

WAUKESHA - A caring, sensitive and complex soul who dedicated his life to taking care of others, David Paul "Dave" Gay passed away on Nov. 18, 2021.

Born in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 29, 1959, he was raised in Door County, Wis., and lived the duration of his life in Waukesha, Wis., where he immersed himself in the healing waters and all the outdoors had to offer.

Nursing was Dave's calling, and he worked as an ER trauma nurse in Milwaukee where he always put his patients first-almost to a fault. Witnessing the most horrific of situations weighed on Dave, but he managed to separate his work from his home life. The pain he saw (and felt) never took away from his ability to love. Babies and children held particularly special places in his heart.

A lifelong athlete and outdoorsman, Dave had a deep and abiding respect for all things in nature-a value he instilled in his daughter, always taking the scenic route on road trips. He swam competitively in school, cycled, and took up kayaking later in life.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was a favorite flick (thanks to his brother George); watching it, he would even get into the spirit of the cult classic and shout at the screen. The movie choice was in keeping with his notoriously dry sense of humor.

Though he struggled with the demons of mental illness and alcoholism, Dave never stopped fighting them. He was proud of a 25-year stint of sobriety, and always found his way back to a healing journey.

Blessed with impressive abilities as a culinarian, Dave could create masterful meals with whatever was in the pantry. His family loved digging into his steamy hot pot creations, his tender dumplings, and his fresh, homemade pasta-often striped in different colors. Soups were another specialty, from borscht to carrot to gazpacho and beyond.

Although he divorced his daughter's mother when they were young, the two remained friends, and Dave continued to be an exemplary father. He would help with whatever was needed and even have an occasional dinner with his ex, modeling for his daughter what co-parenting should look like.

He was predeceased by his brother, John Gay; his mother, Evelyn Louise Gay; and his father, George Lewis Gay.

He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Gay; granddaughter, Zoe Pajumäki; brother, George Gay; and two adorable Labradoodles, Samael and Habibi. To George, Dave will live on always as "his quirky brother."

Patience, love and kindness were the virtues Dave lived by-and even had tattooed on his body. The many gifts he gave during his lifetime will echo eternally in the hearts of those who loved him.