MADISON – Another very good man left this good earth on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, as a result of sudden death. David Grothman died on a warm, beautiful fall day, having spent a very normal day reading the morning newspaper, completing the crossword puzzle, working in the garden, reading a good book, playing solitaire on his iPad and enjoying an afternoon nap.

Dave was the second son born to Vernice (Rantz) and Ernst Grothman on the first day of spring, 1937, in Tomahawk, Wis. He spent much of his time in his younger years hunting in the woods, often with his older brother. He loved to fish the Wisconsin River and regional lakes. Dave graduated from Tomahawk High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force, with four years in Spokane, Wash. He then received his bachelor's degree in zoology from the University of Wisconsin. Dave worked in research with the development of the first birth control pill, and then joined Oscar Mayer for 30 years, first in quality control and then as the chief sanitation engineer. After retirement, he became active in the READI Volunteer group, now an extension of United Way, and served as a board member.

Dave loved to play golf with his "old guys golf" group and sheepshead cards in the off season. He especially enjoyed prairie restoration with Dane County Parks, flower and vegetable gardening, woodworking, and fixing and "putzing" in his workshop. Dave was well-versed in many topics and could easily converse with anyone. He and his wife, Nancy, took several memorable European and U.S. trips, of which he loved to reminisce. Dave could never pass up good ice cream, and he could never pass up a free pen or pencil. He had old world German values, and he deeply loved his family and was very proud of them.

Dave will be painfully missed by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy; son, Mark (Denise) Grothman of Framingham, Mass.; daughter, Lisa (Garrett) Ryan of Wilmette, Ill.; and step-daughter, Myra (Matt) Buelow of New Berlin, Wis. Grieving also are his six grandchildren, Bridgette and Mallory Grothman, Lily and Liam Ryan, Wyatt and Dane Buelow; sister-in-law, Joyce Grothman; brothers-in-law, David and Sharon Bosdech, Jim and Jeanine Bosdech; sister-in-law, Cindy Harper; cousins; and many good friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Grothman; brothers-in-law, John Bosdech and Robert Emery; and in-laws, Richard and Blanche Bosdech.

A special thank you to our Cottage Grove Road EMTs and fire department for their extremely prompt and professional services, as well as St. Mary's ER staff.

Funeral services will be private, as David Grothman returns to the earth. Memorials may be sent to United Way, 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

