Hanaway, David Allen

MADISON/MONONA - David Allen Hanaway, 38, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, as the result of a car accident, in Madison, Wis. He was born on June 30, 1983, also in Madison. Every day Dave did the very best he could, and his life was especially rich in the love of friends and family who already miss him very much.

Dave attended Monona schools and Madison East High School, eventually receiving his GED through Omega School in Madison.

By the age of three months, when he was adopted by Paul and Barbara Hanaway and went to live with them in Monona, Dave was already on his way to becoming a people person. His first word, in fact, was "Hi." When asked by his mother, "What have you learned from me?" Dave answered "Be kind to animals." Living at the Hanaway house right now are Fred, an orange tabby cat he rescued from mistreatment, and Bentley, a pit bull Dave volunteered to care for while his owner was away.

Long before he met his birth parents and their families, Dave began thinking of his close friends as cousins and brothers. Afterward he was happy to welcome uncles, aunts, more cousins, and even a beloved grandmother into his circle of caring. Dave also had a soft spot for his friends' children, many of whom he helped to rear over time. He had a very close relationship with Juju (Julieana) Dorman, to whom he tried to be a good Dad.

He lived with his parents - and sister, Julia - for most of his life. In later years, he moved on to other residences, but always kept a "guest room" at his parents' house. He operated a not-for-profit laundry service for himself and others out of Monona. He also put together meals for extended friends and family in his parents' kitchen and delivered them to recipients all around town. He wanted to make sure no one went hungry, especially on a holiday.

Dave was preceded in death by grandmother, Anne Harden; uncle, Ron Cain; and cousins, Michael Moody and Antoinette Cain.

He is survived by parents, Paul and Barbara Hanaway; sister, Julia Hanaway; brother, Tyrone Olson; uncles; aunts; many cousins; special friends, Briana, Rogell, Tricia, and Sonia; his daughter, Julieana; and grandson, DJ.

The family of David Hanaway would like to thank everyone for their kindness during this difficult time. Your phone calls, visits, flowers and prayers have provided us with support when we needed it the most.

For anyone wishing to make a donation in Dave's memory, we recommend Omega School, 835 W. Badger Road, Madison, WI 53713; or Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, 1818 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, WI 53713.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at FOSTER FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 2109 Luann Lane, Madison, WI 53713, (608) 661-3678.