David "Dave" Hanewall

May 10, 1943 - March 21, 2022

MCFARLAND - David "Dave" Hanewall passed away peacefully at home in McFarland, Wis., on Monday, March 21, 2022, with family by his side. David wanted to share these sentiments:

I was born in Beloit, Wis., on May 10, 1943, to Edwin and Audrey Hanewall. My brother, Peter (Sue) of Beloit, and I were raised on the farm with strong midwestern farming values that served me well throughout my life. I was blessed to know the love of family and the importance of humility and compassion.

Being a father to Matt (Wendy) of La Crosse, Wis., and Casey (Blair) of Seattle, Wash., and Papa to my grandchildren, Ellanya, Ethan and Bryce, brought me great joy. I encouraged them to be their best and to lift others up. I am so very proud of them all and loved making memories during our time together hunting the hills of Richland Center, fishing the cold waters of Canada and the lakes of Madison, skiing the mountains of Colorado, and simply finding peace in nature.

My soulmate, Holly, brought laughter, love and meaning to my life. Our time together was well lived and founded on our ability to simply be ourselves. Mutual respect, trust and support were the core of our relationship. I was lucky to have Holly by my side through our 39 years together.

My friends were a big part of my life. I will miss each of you and the times we shared.

Lastly, do I need to mention my love for all things Wisconsin sports?!

I rejoice knowing God has called me home to heaven where I am at peace, pain-free and welcomed by a lot of happy Labrador retrievers with wagging tails.

I would like to thank Lynn and her team at Agrace Age at Home and Karri and the SSM Hospice team for their care of me and my family during this time. We were blessed to have you by our sides.

At my request, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at the MAPLE TREE SUPPER CLUB, 6010 US-51, McFarland, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. God speed! Love, Dave

