David Knox Harle

COLUMBUS - David Knox Harle, age 61, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to the Zion Church Building Fund or to any cancer charity of your choice.

