David Hoeveler
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Hoeveler, David

LODI/MADISON – David Hoeveler, age 88, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Our House Senior Living in Lodi. Dave was born on Nov. 2, 1931, in Madison, to Theodore and Mary (Cummings) Hoeveler. Dave was a Madison West High School and UW-Madison graduate. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Sally S. Schee in 1958.

Dave and Sally enjoyed many years at their home on Lake Monona-Waunona Way, where they raised three children and opened their home to many. Dave loved hosting a party - Badgers football pre- and post-games, youth activities, office parties, and family reunions. They also shared time at their rustic cabin on Lake Superior, watching the ever-changing weather, listening to music, and visiting with neighbors.

Dave loved his country and state. He was a Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. He drove many country roads and stopped at every Wisconsin county seat. One of his favorite pastimes was eating lunch in a small town, ordering the homemade soup, a slice of pie and a coffee. Dave relished a lively debate. He respected a well-constructed argument, even if he didn't agree with it. He was an avid reader, a value he instilled in his children.

Dave is survived by his children, Andrew, Amy (Jim) Onofrey; grandchildren, Andrew and Mark Onofrey and Jacob Ralston; sister, Jane (Warren) Stolper; sister-in-law, Marjorie Hultquist; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; daughter, Sarah; brother, Theodore; and sister, Mary.

A special thank you to Our House Senior Living staff for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Lodi Public Library, www.lodipubliclibrary.org.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
