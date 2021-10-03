Hyatt, David L., Jr.

WAUNAKEE - It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce David L. Hyatt Jr., 58, born Dec. 13, 1962, passed away, way too soon, peacefully at home on Sept. 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

David enjoyed playing a "bid wild" game of euchre, cribbage and canasta. He loved to follow football, basketball and baseball with his wife. If you were lucky enough to be in his circle of family and friends, you most likely fell victim to his corny, incredible and crazy sense of humor or his practical jokes in one way or another. He'd do anything for a laugh! It was the way that he showed his love and affection. He loved to turn on the charm to flirt, have fun and drink beer. He certainly didn't like to take anything too seriously! He is known for making his delicious holiday ham, deviled eggs, macaroni salad, chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter fudge, all of which he loved to share with family/friends. Among his many jobs, Dave worked as a journeyman electrician for IBEW 159 for more than 20 years. He also enjoyed several years of bartending at Springfield Corners and partying with the patrons. He was generous to a fault, always buying multiple rounds for family and friends - sometimes more than he should!

Dave is survived by the "great love of his life," his wife, Joanie, of nearly 39 years; his son, David John (Katherine) Hyatt of Waunakee; as well as his grandson, David; granddaughters, Mickellia and Mya; and his great-granddaughter, Madysen. He is also survived by his stepmother, Kathy Hyatt; sisters, Diane Kuehn (Bellevue, Neb.), Judy (Michael) Heinrichs (Stoughton), and Jean Hyatt (Athens); his brother, Richard Hyatt (Lodi); step-siblings, Stuart (Joan) Clifcorn (Madison) and Denise (John) Higgins (Deerfield); in addition to his uncles, "Butch" (Marylou) and Tony (Sally) Hyatt and Clifford (Diane) Stark; aunts, Joan and Sue Hyatt and Mary Ann Witt; in-laws, including Bonnie (Kevin) Buck (Arena), Nancy (Duke) Yaeger (Waunakee), John (Tracy) Acker (Lone Rock), and Joe (Rachel) Acker (Cross Plains); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Diane Hyatt; parents, David and Ruth Hyatt; mother- and father-in-law, John and Diane Acker; sister-in-law, Linda Alred; uncles, John and Joe Hyatt; aunts, Linda and Mary Hyatt; nephew, Jeremy Hyatt; and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 16, at SPRINGFIELD CORNERS, 6136 County Road P, Dane, WI 53529, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Bring your wit and stories to share. Dave expects this to be a happy occasion with lots of love and laughter and not so many tears. He is at peace and will be greatly missed every single day.

A very special thank you and love to Richard Hyatt, who made it possible to bring Dave home, where he desperately wanted to be, and to Nancy Yaeger for being there every day (meals and all), and to Davy and Katherine for their assistance and support. Without them, "home" would not have been possible. In addition, thank you to the pulmonary, oncology, and cardiac staffs and volunteers of the UW Hospital who took exceptional care of Dave and Joanie under very difficult circumstances.